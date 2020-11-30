Seeyond Sells 729 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Seeyond lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of CINF opened at $77.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.