Seeyond Sells 2,031 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Seeyond lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,038,000 after purchasing an additional 478,733 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 1,051,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 501,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,543.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,066 shares of company stock valued at $76,337,703 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Z stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $119.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

