Seeyond Raises Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,058,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after buying an additional 328,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $82,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

FRT stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

