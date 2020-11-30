Seeyond Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

