Seeyond Purchases 506 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

ALL stock opened at $104.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.