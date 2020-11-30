Seeyond Purchases 372 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,779,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $58,689,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $29.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.