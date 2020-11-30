Seeyond Purchases 155 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in RPM International were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 934.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 67,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $87.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.