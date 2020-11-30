Seeyond Purchases 1,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Seeyond increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Aflac were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.