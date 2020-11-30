Seeyond Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,679 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

