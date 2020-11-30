Seeyond Lowers Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Athene were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Athene by 9,018.0% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,141,000 after buying an additional 54,608,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Athene by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 774,772 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATH opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

