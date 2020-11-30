Seeyond Increases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cfra raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $267.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

