Seeyond Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Seeyond increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

