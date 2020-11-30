Seeyond Has $562,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,512 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,691,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

