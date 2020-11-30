Seeyond Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,777 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,971 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after acquiring an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after acquiring an additional 627,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

NYSE F opened at $9.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.