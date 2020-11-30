Seeyond Has $549,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Seeyond boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Ross Stores stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

