Seeyond Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 375,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 943,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,411,000 after purchasing an additional 247,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

EWBC opened at $43.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

