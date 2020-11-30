Seeyond Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Seeyond decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,994 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.