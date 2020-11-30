Seeyond Buys 15 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 179.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $699,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $873.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $879.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $685.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,541 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.26.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

