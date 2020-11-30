Seeyond Buys 122 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,419 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,111. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $136.16 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

