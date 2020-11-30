Seeyond Acquires 3,421 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Signature Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.20 on Monday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

