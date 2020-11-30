SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) Head to Head Comparison

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FieldPoint Petroleum and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A SandRidge Energy -376.24% -8.88% -6.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.04 -$3.26 million N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.39 -$449.30 million N/A N/A

FieldPoint Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

FieldPoint Petroleum beats SandRidge Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, and Lusk Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; Longwood Field, Louisiana; and Big Muddy Field, Wyoming. As of December 31, 2018, it had varying ownership interests in 386 gross wells located in five states. FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

