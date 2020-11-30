SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) vs. Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Head-To-Head Comparison

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) and Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and Premier Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -7.70% N/A -13.88% Premier Oil N/A N/A N/A

0.3% of SAExploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of SAExploration shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAExploration and Premier Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $255.23 million 0.01 -$25.19 million N/A N/A Premier Oil $1.58 billion 0.15 $164.30 million $0.17 1.76

Premier Oil has higher revenue and earnings than SAExploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SAExploration and Premier Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Oil 1 3 2 0 2.17

Risk & Volatility

SAExploration has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Oil has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Oil beats SAExploration on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 27, 2020, SAExploration Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe. Premier Oil plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

