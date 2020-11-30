Robert G. Painter Sells 10,250 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.
Recommended Story: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.