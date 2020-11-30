Robert G. Painter Sells 10,250 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Trimble by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Trimble by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

