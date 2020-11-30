Reviewing Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) & Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 8.08% 14.81% 7.65%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Industria de Diseño Textil 1 4 7 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and Industria de Diseño Textil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $31.68 billion 3.33 $4.07 billion $0.65 26.08

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road. Suntec REIT holds a 100% interest in a commercial building located at 177 Pacific Highway, Sydney, a 100% interest in a commercial building located at 21 Harris Street, Pyrmont, Sydney, a 50.0% interest in Southgate Complex, Melbourne, a 50.0% interest in a commercial building located at Olderfleet 477 Collins Street, Melbourne and a 100% interest in a commercial building located at 55 Currie Street, Adelaide, Australia. Its aim is to invest in income-producing real estate which is primarily used for office and/or retail purposes. Suntec REIT is managed by an external manager, ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited..

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.