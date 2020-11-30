Reviewing Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) & Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.29 -$61.23 million $0.82 19.02 Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 309.91 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -20.10

Wrap Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands -1.29% 23.00% 13.18% Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03%

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith & Wesson Brands and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 4 0 2.80 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus target price of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Wrap Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

