Reviewing JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) & Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -19.87% -60.46% -7.30% JFrog N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid7 and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 1 11 0 2.92 JFrog 0 5 4 0 2.44

Rapid7 currently has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.08%. JFrog has a consensus target price of $80.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Rapid7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid7 and JFrog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $326.95 million 11.87 -$53.85 million ($0.74) -101.20 JFrog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JFrog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Summary

Rapid7 beats JFrog on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with Snyk to deliver end-to-end application security to organizations developing cloud native applications. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines to secure packages; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

