Reviewing BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) and 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII)

22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 22nd Century Group and BOTS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and BOTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -93.55% -42.45% -38.00% BOTS N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOTS has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 22nd Century Group and BOTS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $25.83 million 8.60 -$26.56 million ($0.20) -8.00 BOTS $2.32 million 9.69 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

BOTS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 22nd Century Group.

Summary

BOTS beats 22nd Century Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company's products under development include BRAND A, a very low nicotine content cigarette; X-22, a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as an aid to smoking cessation; and BRAND B, a low-tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarette. It is also involved in contract manufacturing business for third-party branded tobacco products. The company has a strategic research and development agreement with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for medical and therapeutic use, and other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, builds, engineers, and operates commercial indoor buildings, greenhouses, and modular buildings, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry. The Retail Sales segment engages in the retail, distribution, and online sale of electronic cigarettes, CBD products, and vaporizers, as well as supplies for cannabis distributors, growers, and dispensaries. The Media and Technologies segment operates 420cloud, a social platform for advertising services in the cannabis and cryptocurrency markets; and provides software solutions, Website development, and other social media services. The Agriculture segment is involved in planting and growing industrial hemp. The company also offers financial and consulting services to the cannabis and crypto currency markets. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

