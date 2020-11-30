Reviewing Avnet (NYSE:AVT) & Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Avnet alerts:

96.4% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avnet and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet N/A N/A N/A Universal Security Instruments -39.43% -80.21% -43.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avnet and Universal Security Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 1 4 1 1 2.29 Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Avnet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avnet is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avnet and Universal Security Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Security Instruments $14.80 million 0.51 -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Avnet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Security Instruments.

Summary

Avnet beats Universal Security Instruments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and Website. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.