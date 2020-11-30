Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $237,086.74 in Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $237,086.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retail Value alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,437,095.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $729,624.00.

NYSE RVI opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 2,267.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 69.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 13.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.