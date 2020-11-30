Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.39% of Renewable Energy Group worth $29,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

