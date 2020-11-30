Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,466 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.71% of Renewable Energy Group worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.