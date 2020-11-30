RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of RNR opened at $171.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average of $174.92.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after acquiring an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,353,000 after acquiring an additional 451,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 105.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 443,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after buying an additional 366,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after buying an additional 348,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

