Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Cut by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 96.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 468,352 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 33.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after buying an additional 381,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 38.3% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 363,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $61.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.