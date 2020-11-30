RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

