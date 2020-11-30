Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,621 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $29,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $73.91 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

