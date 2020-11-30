Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) & West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Critical Contrast

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) and West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Radiant Logistics and West Japan Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A West Japan Railway 1 3 0 0 1.75

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Logistics and West Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65% West Japan Railway -2.30% -1.21% -0.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radiant Logistics and West Japan Railway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.35 $10.54 million N/A N/A West Japan Railway $13.84 billion 0.67 $822.30 million $4.65 10.46

West Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics.

Risk and Volatility

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of West Japan Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Radiant Logistics beats West Japan Railway on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services. The company also engages in the selling of goods and food services; wholesaling; and other retail businesses. It is also involved in the operation of department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, souvenir shops, shopping centers, and others; selling and leasing of real estate; hotel; credit cards and electronic money; and car rental, travel, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and equipment, electrical contracting, electrical equipment, civil engineering and construction consulting, construction, information services, advertising, cleaning and maintenance, and other businesses. West Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

