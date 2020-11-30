QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 341.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $16,933,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $414.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $424.08. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.14.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

