QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 171.6% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,582,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

