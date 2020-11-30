QCM Cayman Ltd. Sells 20,716 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,716 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 14.5% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 21.9% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 233.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 339,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Investec downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.