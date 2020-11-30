QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,019 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in American Tower by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its position in American Tower by 27.0% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.09 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.87 and a 200 day moving average of $248.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

