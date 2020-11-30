QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Humana by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,835,000 after acquiring an additional 291,414 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.52.

HUM opened at $406.49 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.05.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

