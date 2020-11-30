QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $239,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,457 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 585,139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

