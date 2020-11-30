QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $269.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.06. The company has a market cap of $751.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

