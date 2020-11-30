QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $248,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 90.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,812,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 860,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Micron Technology by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 827,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $64.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

