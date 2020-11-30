QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $96,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,148,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,412,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,832,000 after buying an additional 1,210,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 434,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

