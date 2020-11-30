QCM Cayman Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lowered its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $287,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 901,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,039.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,666 shares of company stock worth $3,838,405. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -274.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

