QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,289 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after acquiring an additional 787,099 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,326 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after purchasing an additional 291,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

Splunk stock opened at $204.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

