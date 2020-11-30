Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $17,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 294.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,616,000 after acquiring an additional 823,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3,548.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 200,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 194,990 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.59.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $22,435.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $190,526.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $190,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,476. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $101.44 on Monday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

