Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. 140166 increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $269.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.