Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

NYSE ET opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

